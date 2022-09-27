Mt. Clemens woman charged after attacking young man with machete-style weapon

(CBS DETROIT) - A Mt. Clemens woman has been charged in connection with attacking a 19-year-old man with a machete while he was riding his bike to work, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Michelle Thomas Macomb County Sheriff's Office

Michelle Thomas, 28, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, and one count of weapons-carrying concealed.

MCSO says around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, deputies responded to a report of a man who had been attacked by a woman in the area of Church Street and northbound Gratiot.

When deputies arrived, they found that the man from Clinton Township had several cuts.

Authorities say he had been riding his bike to work when Thomas approached him and began assaulting him with a machete-style weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is still being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies reportedly found Thomas several streets away from the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls from witnesses.

Deputies recovered the machete-style weapon and took Thomas into custody. She was not injured.

Thomas was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 41-B Clinton Township District Court.

She was given a $100,000 cash surety bond and must wear a GPS tether upon release.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 4.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, investigators have not been able to find a connection between the victim and Thomas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Pascaretti at 586-783-8118.