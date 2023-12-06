Mt. Clemens man who shot at police, barricaded self in home pleads no contest

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 65-year-old Mt. Clemens man pleaded no contest in connection to allegedly shooting at multiple officers and then barricading himself in his home last summer, officials said.

Dwayne Lester was charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge of a firearm in or at a building, 10 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of police property and 13 counts of felony firearm, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

On July 4, 2022, Lester was involved in an altercation with three neighbors over his dog. During the incident, Lester pulled out a gun and shot at one of his neighbors.

When officers arrived, Lester shot at them multiple times and then barricaded himself inside his home.

Lester's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31.