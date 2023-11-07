Michigan State University study shows pets did not make people happier during pandemic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It has been over three years since people started isolating in their homes due to the pandemic. And during that, many are believed to rely on their pets to get through tough times.

A new study from Michigan State University found that despite having your pets around to get through the pandemic, "pet ownership was not reliably associated with well-being."

"People say that pets make them happy, but when we actually measure happiness, that doesn't appear to be the case," said William Chopik, an associate professor in MSU's Department of Psychology and co-author of the study. "People see friends as lonely or wanting companionship, and they recommend getting a pet. But it's unlikely that it'll be as transformative as people think."

Researchers evaluated 767 people over three times in May 2020. Researchers asked an open-ended question and looked at several measures of well-being.

The study found that pet owners reported their pets made them happy and helped them feel more positive emotions; however, they expressed worry for their pet's well-being and having them interfere with remote work.

The results also showed there was no difference in well-being between pet owners and non-pet owners. It did not matter the type of pet, the number of pets, or the personalities of the owners.

Researchers suggested that people without pets were able to find other things that make them happy, thus showing their well-being to be no different than pet owners during that time.

"Staking all of your hope on a pet making you feel better is probably unfair and is maybe costly given other things you could do in your life that could improve your happiness," Chopik said.