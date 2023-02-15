MSU students rally at the state capitol over gun reform

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – As the Michigan State University community mourns, some are taking action to try and prevent further gun violence. Students showed up at the state capitol Wednesday so lawmakers could see the hurt and pain they're going through.

The rally was to give students a safe space to grieve and let lawmakers know that doing nothing about gun control is not an option.

"Do you feel safe?" State Rep. Emily Dievendorf from Michigan's 77th District asked the crowd, who responded 'No' in unison.

It's the prevalent sentiment for MSU students days after a gunman killed three classmates.

"I am terrified for our students right now, and I'm terrified that we don't have the campus security to allow just anyone to walk into our buildings," one student said.

Current and former students sat on the capitol steps listening to the trauma they've experienced over the constant gun violence.

"Which words do I need to say to convince politicians that my life matters more than someone's right to bear arms," another student said.

Politicians expressed their sadness for the tragedy and inaction of fellow lawmakers to pass common-sense gun reform.

"I'm hopeful, but I'm not anticipating anything big because we've been having these events for years, and nothing has really changed," Paige Lawson, an MSU sophomore, told CBS News Detroit.

So U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin from Michigan's 7th Congressional District did a call to action to keep lawmakers accountable.

"Look at their webpage and see what they say about gun safety. If they have nothing on their webpage, you better believe that this is not an issue they prioritize, call them and call them," Slotkin said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose children attend MSU, believes this time is different.

"We are going to move forward with full force. I have talked to legislator after legislator after legislator who are eager to do that, and I think we're going to see some progress in short order," Nessel said.

Those in attendance were asked to call ten people who were on campus Monday to check up on them and see how they were doing.