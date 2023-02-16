MSU community "Spartan Strong" at vigil honoring students killed in mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Thousands from the Michigan State University community gathered on campus Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to honor those lost in Monday's shooting.

Students, staff, and community members laid flowers at "the rock," a centerpiece of the MSU campus. The rock has been painted multiple times since the mass shooting that left three dead and five others injured. Wednesday night, the rock was painted with the words, "To those we have lost, and to those who now heal, we stand Spartan strong."

Kate and Lauren Breukink are third-generation Spartans. The sisters both came to MSU following in the steps of their grandparents and their parents, who met and got married at MSU.

"It's just, out of everywhere it happened here, kind of feeling. You just never think it's going to be where you are," said freshman Lauren Breukink.

Freshman Lauren Breukink listens on head in hands, as school leaders honor students killed in Monday's mass shooting. Kelly Vaughen

During the shooting, Lauren said she was hiding in her dorm, alone in the dark.

"I'm just in my room looking out my window, making sure they're closed. It's like am I doing enough?"

Kate Breukin, a junior, said mass shootings are a reality they have had to reckon with since they were kids.

"Unfortunately, we haven't seen much lasting change or any change that has prevented this reality. And it just builds this sense of cynicism within our generation," she said.

Students have been leaning on one another, but there is a type of support that only a mother can give. Heather and Marissa attended the vigil holding signs offering "free mom hugs."

"I just made sure I whispered to each one how proud I was of them, that they were so brave at a time they shouldn't have to be," said Marissa, a lifelong member of the East Lansing community. "Thoughts and prayers aren't working. Our children are dying. This is not okay."

Their signs read, "Just tap my shoulder, I will hold you tight until you let you go, just like mom would do if she were here."

Women held signs offering "free mom hugs" to students who have not been able to hug their own moms since the shooting. Kelly Vaughen

"Several students breaking down when we were just hugging them tightly. They just needed that reassurance that hopefully, everything is going to be ok," said Heather, who works at MSU.

Both women said it's been incredibly hard watching young people go through this, again.

MSU is offering crisis support and classes have been cancelled until Monday, February 20th.