MSP warns residents of scammers spoofing state police phone numbers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are warning residents of scammers who are spoofing state police phone numbers and asking residents for money.

According to police, residents are receiving calls from what appears to be the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, and the caller says they are with MSP and are conducting an investigation or they ask for money to avoid arrest or legal troubles from warrants in Texas.

State police say that although they may call residents, the caller will always identify by name and rank, and will never ask residents to send money.

In addition, MSP officials may call a resident about a warrant or bond amount, but will not ask for money over the phone.

All bond payments take place in person with a uniformed member at an MSP post, on the road or with court personnel.

"Payment will never be asked to be sent in the form of gift cards or through a third-party money transfer service including, but not limited to, PayPal, Venmo, Western Union, MoneyGram, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Cash App," according to MSP.

Anyone who receives a suspicious scam call in which they are asked to send money or send personal information should end the call and notify their local MSP post.