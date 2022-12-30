Heartwarming: MSP troopers revive unconscious pup while battling Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A family pet was saved by troopers after a house fire in Saginaw.

Michigan State Police Third District said troopers were called to the fire on Ring Street at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday night.

When fire crews arrived, they found the dog Delilah unconscious near the front door. MSP said troopers brought the pup to their patrol car and used their bag-valve mask to give her oxygen.

Delilah regained consciousness after about 15 minutes of treatment and began breathing normally on her own.

She was returned to her family, who had all escaped the fire safely.