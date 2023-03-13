MSP trooper struck during crash on I-696 in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A trooper was injured after a vehicle failed to move over during a crash on I-696 in Oak Park.

The incident happened at about 11:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, on the westbound I-696 ramp to Greenfield Road.

State police say the trooper was investigating a blocking crash when the at-fault driver was driving too fast for conditions, lost control of the vehicle and side-swiped another vehicle.

That vehicle was then pushed into the rear of the trooper's patrol car and then continued and struck a fourth vehicle.

According to MSP, the trooper was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

The other individuals involved in this incident refused medical treatment.

"Again this is just another example of a driver not moving over for emergency vehicles combined with driving too fast for conditions," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Luckily, no one was seriously hurt in this crash. It could have been a lot worse."