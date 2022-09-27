Two in custody after MSP trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

DETROIT (AP/CBS) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said.

The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire from an unknown suspect, state police said.

The male state trooper was hospitalized in critical condition and was still being evaluated, police said.

Residents were told by police to remain inside during the manhunt because officers were not sure where the suspect is, said Lt. Mike Shaw.

State police said about 7 a.m. EDT that its emergency support team was moving people out of that apartment complex and seeking a search warrant for the apartments.

As of 8:35 a.m. MSP said that two suspects were taken into custody.

The apartment complex was searched, and shell casings were found.

In addition to this update, police say the trooper is still in critical condition and he is with his family and command staff.