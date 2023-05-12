MSP searching for 25-year-old felony assault suspect who ran off with 14-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 12, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are searching for a 25-year-old felony assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl, as authorities believe the girl ran off with the suspect two days ago.

State police are searching for felony assault suspect Cody McDade, 25, (left) and Rylee Plum, 14, (right)

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public as they search for fugitive Cody McDade, 25, of Battle Creek is wanted for third-degree felony assault.

MSP says there is a strong indication that the victim, Rylee Plum, 14, ran away with McDade two days ago.

Plum was reported as a runaway to MSP Wayland, and it is believed that the two could have traveled two hours north of Grand Rapids. Police say they are traveling in a 2013 Gold Town & Country minivan with the plate DCH1266. In addition, the vehicle has some body damage.

McDade is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 143 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Plum is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Wayland Post at 269-792-2213, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or 911.