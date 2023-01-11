MSP investigating shooting on Southfield Freeway after driver tried to run victim off the road

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after a lane dispute led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan 11, on the northbound Southfield Freeway exit to eastbound I-96.

Police say when the victim was exiting, there was a lane dispute with another driver.

The suspect driver attempted to force the victim off the road with their vehicle.

After that, the suspect pulled next to the victim's vehicle and fired several shots at the victim.

According to MSP, the victim's vehicle was struck multiple times, but the victim was not struck.

The area was closed so police could search for shell casings, but it has since been reopened.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.