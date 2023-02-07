Watch CBS News
MSP investigating after patrol car struck by truck in Groveland Township

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a pickup truck driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed all lanes of traffic and struck a patrol car.   

groveland-township-crash.png
Michigan State Police

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Groveland Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a trooper was traveling in the right lane southbound on Dixie Highway when a pickup truck driver heading northbound tried to pass a salt truck.

groveland-township-crash-2.png
Michigan State Police

The driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the trooper's patrol car.

MSP say the trooper was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his leg and hip. 

groveland-township-crash-3.png
Michigan State Police

The at-fault driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate. 

First published on February 7, 2023 / 10:24 AM

