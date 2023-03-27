MSP investigating after driver shot at on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot at with a rifle while driving on northbound Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, on Southfield Freeway and Fenkell Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was driving in the left lane of northbound Southfield Freeway after entering from westbound I-96.

According to MSP, the victim saw a Ford Taurus driving in the right lane and saw the passenger on the rear driver's side lean out of the window and start firing shots with a rifle at another vehicle.

The 36-year-old Southfield man drove away and reported the shooting when he returned home.

Police say the victim's vehicle was struck once near the taillight on the passenger side. No one was injured in this shooting, and no one else reported the shooting to authorities.

State police closed the freeway and recovered one shell casing.

The case pends further investigation.