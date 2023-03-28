MSP investigating after driver involved in shooting was blocking center lane on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was blocking a lane on I-94 following a shooting and left the vehicle unoccupied before troopers arrived at the scene.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of eastbound I-94 and Cadieux Road at about 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, for a vehicle blocking the center lane.

While troopers were heading to the location, Detroit police broadcasted over the MSP radio that the vehicle was possibly involved in a recent shooting, according to ShotSpotter.

Further investigation revealed that the blocking vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, was involved in a shooting that happened off the freeway.

MSP say they believe the driver fled the shooting scene, struck a tree and rolled down onto I-94.

When troopers arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied, and it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or shooting.

State police closed the freeway to gather evidence and tow the vehicle.

The Detroit Police Department will investigate this incident.