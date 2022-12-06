MSP investigating after couple shot at while driving on Southfield Freeway
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a couple's vehicle was shot at Monday while they were driving on Southfield Freeway.
The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, on southbound Southfield Freeway near Grand River Avenue.
Police say an 18-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend were shot at, with two rounds hitting the vehicle.
The suspect was driving a black SUV.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers recovered a pistol from the victims vehicle. The pistol did not have a serial number.
Police located several shell casings on the freeway.
MSP says this was not a random incident and they are continuing to investigate.
No one was injured.
