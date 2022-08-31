MSP give out 77 tickets during I-696 speed enforcement

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers conducted a speed enforcement along I-696, which resulted in tickets for several drivers in the Metro Detroit area, and one driver was clocked at 101 mph.

The speed enforcement was on I-696 between I-75 and I-275 and lasted four hours.

MSP officials say the results include 77 traffic stops, 77 citations, 25 verbal warnings, six misdemeanor arrests, and one towed vehicle.

In addition to this, five people were cited for 101, 99, 94, and 91 mph.

Police say another instance of reckless driving they found during the speed enforcement was one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone and also driving with a suspended license and no insurance.