MSP: 55 crashes happened in Metro Detroit during the winter storm

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police announced that 55 crashes happened in the Metro Detroit area during Wednesday's ice storm.

MSP First District says that of the 55 crashes, none were serious and were due to bad driving behavior. 

Police say one closure was caused by flooding, but that roadway has since reopened. 

Power lines are down, and residents are urged to be cautious. As of 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, there are 731,486 without power in Michigan.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 9:24 AM

