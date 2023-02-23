MSP: 55 crashes happened in Metro Detroit during the winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police announced that 55 crashes happened in the Metro Detroit area during Wednesday's ice storm.

We had 55 crashes throughout the district during the ice storm. Luckily, none were serious and all were due to some type of bad driving behavior. We did have one closure due to flooding which has reopened. There are still power lines down, so be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/HE52HxQ7EU — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 23, 2023

MSP First District says that of the 55 crashes, none were serious and were due to bad driving behavior.

Police say one closure was caused by flooding, but that roadway has since reopened.

Power lines are down, and residents are urged to be cautious. As of 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, there are 731,486 without power in Michigan.