Move Over Law discussed during Crash Responder Safety Week

(CBS DETROIT)- "Slow down and move over!" That's what the focus of November 15th's Crash Responder Safety Week discussion in Dearborn.

"One first responder is killed every week just doing their job on the side of the road," says Oakland County Sheriff Sgt. Robert Negri, who was one of the many individuals who shared statistics on roadside deaths and injuries.

Multiple members of law enforcement, fire rescue and AAA shared their stories of incidents they have faced while responding to vehicles on the side of the road. Michigan's Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down and move over for stationary authorized vehicles that have flashing lights activated. Penalties for disobeying this law could be subject to fines and getting points added to their license. If there's injuries, drivers can face a felony charge, prison time and thousands of dollars worth of fines.

Emergency Vehicles line the parking lot of AAA in Dearborn

Sgt. Negri says following this law can be a matter of life and death for those first responders.

"That's one father, one mother, one brother, one sister, one wife, one husband," Negri said at Tuesday's gathering.