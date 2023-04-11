Motown Museum offering entrepreneur program for teens

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum is offering an entrepreneur program for teens ages 13 to 18 to learn about different career paths connected to the music industry.

The purpose of the program, the Pop Shop, is to offer students the opportunity to learn about business programs and career paths in the music industry.

The Pop Shop will share the success story and business model of Motown Records, a process that Berry Gordy's parents prompted by encouraging entrepreneurship.

"Siblings would pair up, pitch a venture and the winning team would be given a six-month residency at the family businesses," Motown Museum officials said on Facebook. "This allowed all the Gordy children an opportunity to conceptualize, launch, and operate their own businesses. Portions of revenues earned from the companies were reinvested to start a family fund, Ber-Berry Co-operative."

The Ber-Berry Co-operative provided money to establish Berry Gordy's first record company.

Museum officials say the Pop Shop will bring four entrepreneurs together for an entrepreneurial incubator program.

The program will include the following:

two months of in-person and virtual workshops

one-on-one mentoring and networking with entrepreneurial and social media experts

web-based and social media coaching

two months of opportunities to test ideas live on the Motown Museum's campus

The Pop Shop will occur on weekends from June 3 to August 27. The application deadline is May 10. Applicants must describe their business idea and explain how it is connected to the music industry.

For more details and to apply, visit here.