Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-275 in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on I-275 in Van Buren Township.

Michigan State Police say troopers were dispatched to northbound I-275 near the exit ramp to Ecorse Road after receiving reports of a severe motorcycle crash.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the motorcyclist, who was receiving medical treatment for head trauma.

The 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told state police the motorcyclist was traveling at a high speed when exiting at Ecorse Road before hitting a construction barrel and losing control.

"This is another example of risky driving behaviors leading to a preventable crash," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "These behaviors are even more dangerous to motorcycle operators, as they don't have the same safety features as a car."