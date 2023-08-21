Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-275 in Van Buren Township

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on I-275 in Van Buren Township. 

Michigan State Police say troopers were dispatched to northbound I-275 near the exit ramp to Ecorse Road after receiving reports of a severe motorcycle crash. 

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the motorcyclist, who was receiving medical treatment for head trauma. 

The 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told state police the motorcyclist was traveling at a high speed when exiting at Ecorse Road before hitting a construction barrel and losing control. 

"This is another example of risky driving behaviors leading to a preventable crash," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "These behaviors are even more dangerous to motorcycle operators, as they don't have the same safety features as a car."

