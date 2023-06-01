Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 73-year-old motorcyclist has been critically injured after he was hit by an SUV on I-75 in Detroit and left in the roadway.

The incident happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, on northbound I-75 at 8 Mile Road.

Troopers were dispatched to the area on reports of a man lying in the roadway, but when they arrived, he had already been taken to a local hospital.

A witness told police a black Dodge Durango abruptly exited I-75 at 8 Mile Road and hit a Harley Davidson Triglide.

In addition, the witness said they saw the suspect vehicle pull over to the right briefly, but then it drove away.

The victim is a 73-year-old man from Lennon. He has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

Troopers closed the freeway in the area while they completed an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

"I am still not sure how someone could hit another person, stop and look at them and then drive away," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw stated. "If you are involved in a traffic crash, just stop. If you are the fleeing driver in this crash, just call us before we track you down."