Motorcyclist critically hurt in Lodge freeway crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A motorcyclist is clinging to life after an early morning crash along the Lodge freeway.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said that troopers were called out to the report of the crash on the Lodge freeway southbound at Wyoming in Detroit around 1:30am Sunday, July 23.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver has been identified as a 36-year-old man from Dearborn Heights. He was 'unresponsive' at the scene and is in the hospital in critical condition.

The freeway was shut down for an investigation.

"We know that excessive speed is causing a lot of of the preventable crashes we are seeing in Metro Detroit," Shaw said. "If you operate a motorcycle at excessive speed and crash the outcome can be far worse as you are without protection."