Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on chase, flipping off Shelby Township officer

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old was arrested after Shelby Township police say he led them on a chase and flipped off an officer.

Aidan Pizzo, of Macomb Township, was charged with fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was arraigned in 41-A District Court and received a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

The incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. on June 12 in the area of 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

Police say the officer spotted Pizzo, who was riding a motorcycle, driving recklessly and with no license plate. As the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Pizzo fled at high speed, and at one point turned around and flipped off the officer, according to police. The officer eventually ended the pursuit for safety reasons.

You can watch the chase below:

Through an investigation, police were able to identify Pizzo and located him at his home, parking the motorcycle in a shed. Pizzo was taken into custody, and his motorcycle was impounded.

"These reckless acts will not be tolerated. Driving is a privilege and not a right. I am proud of our officers for their commitment to eradicating these problems from our streets in order to maintain the safety of our community," said Police Chief Robert Shelide