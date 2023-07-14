Motorcyclist, 23, critically injured in Oakland County crash
ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old motorcyclist sustained critical injuries in a crash in Oakland County Thursday evening, state police said.
The incident happened at about 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, west of Fish Lake Road in Rose Township.
When state police arrived at the scene, they discovered a Ford Expedition turned left, into the path of a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Waterford, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries.
MSP says the occupants in the Ford Expedition were not injured in the crash.
