Motor City Pride takes to the streets of downtown Detroit

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Motor City Pride returned to downtown Detroit this weekend, with thousands of festival goers flooding Hart Plaza.

"The largest crowd, most entries, tons of excitement and color for the community," says Motor City Pride chairperson Dave Wait about Sunday's parade.

"It's really nice just to come together and be with like-minded people," says Jade, who came to this year's festival for a second straight year. 

Jade and thousands of others took part in the weekend festivities. 

"It's a celebration of the culture that this community is built, which is really unique, and the hardships that they've overcome," says Autumn, another festival goer.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 9:28 AM

