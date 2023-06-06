Motor City Pride kicks off this weekend

Motor City Pride kicks off this weekend

Motor City Pride kicks off this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Motor City Pride returns to Downtown Detroit on Saturday, June 10, with more than 50,000 people expected to be there.

The event dates back to June 1972 when the first march was held downtown, calling for LGBTQ rights and equality.

Chairperson Dave Wait and entertainment director Darius Wheeler sat down with CBS News Detroit on Monday to talk about the upcoming event.

For more information on Motor City Pride, visit motorcitypride.org.

Watch the full conversation with Wait and Wheeler in the video above.