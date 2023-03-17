Motor City Irish Dance celebrates St. Patrick's Day

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - St. Patrick's Day celebrations are happening all across Metro Detroit on Friday.

If you want to see and listen to the beautiful sounds of Irish dancing, Motor City Irish Dance is performing across the area.

Company director, Megan Tigue, says anyone of all ages can sign up for classes.

"Everyone's got a little Irish deep down in them. Everybody is welcome to come to Irish dancing. We have dancers from all kinds of cultural and ethnic backgrounds," Tigue said.

Rang in St. Patrick’s Day with the Motor City Irish Dance group in Rochester Hills this AM on CBS Detroit! They’re INCREDIBLE! ☘️ Posted by Alysia Burgio TV on Friday, March 17, 2023

Your first trial class is free. And fun fact…though similar, the shoes Irish dancers wear are different than traditional tap shoes.

"They're jig shoes. They're made of plexiglass and leather. They're usually used as a musical instrument. The tip at the front makes a high pitch noise and the heel at the back makes a lower pitch noise. They're similar in the way that they both have shoes that make rhythmic noise. But that is probably where the similarities will end. So, they're very technically different and they originated in very different places," said Tigue.

A list of upcoming Motor City Irish Dance performances can be found here.

Motor City Irish Dance is located at 890 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills 48307.