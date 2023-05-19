Motor City Comic Con returns to Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's largest pop culture event kicks off Friday in Novi.

The Motor City Comic Con runs May 19-21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

More than 250 comic book writers and artists, as well as actors, entertainment celebrities and vendors will highlight the three-day event.

This year's celebrity guests include Christopher Lloyd, Carl Weathers, Tony Danza, Mick Foley, Stephen Amell, Williams Daniels and Jonathan Frakes.

CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows met with members of the 501st Legion Great Lakes Garrison Friday morning.

Doors opened at noon Friday. Show hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit here.

The Suburban Collection Showplace is located at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.