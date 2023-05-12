Mother's Day event in Detroit to honor mothers who lost children to gun violence

(CBS DETROIT) - A Mother's Day event in Detroit will look to honor women who lost children due to gun violence.

The event, called Peace in Justice: A Mother's Day of Redemption, will be held at the Church of the Messiah on Saturday.

Barton Law P LLC, Semaj J. Morgan Foundation and many other organizations are partnering to offer their support for the mothers who suffered a tremendous loss.

"The purpose of this event was to bring awareness and bring joy to their lives as well," said Darnell Barton of Barton Law P LLC.

The event will host mothers from across Detroit to give them gifts, and connect them with resources while giving them support on a day that will be difficult for them.

"My heart shattered," said Latricia Williams.

Williams is a mother who could use the support after her son Jermaine Williams, 18, was killed two months ago.

"We all just kind of ran around for a few minutes in devastation," she said.

It was a day she will never forget. But, it was also a day she lost two sons.

Jermaine's brother is the one who killed him. It happened during an argument while the two were in a struggle over a gun. The pain of that has been unbearable for Latricia Williams as the grief continues to be overwhelming.

It's feelings many mothers in Detroit are dealing with, including Camille Johnson.

Johnson's son, Edgar Mcintosh Jr. was shot and killed in April by a man who was physically assaulting his girlfriend.

Mcintosh tried to step in and help when he was murdered.

"I am proud of my son. Many days I wish he walked away," she said.

Both Williams and Johnson are now preparing to celebrate their first Mother's Day without their sons.

"I'm not going to see his big smile. Only through his daughter, I'm going to see his smile," Williams said.

"I'm trying to make it through this Mother's Day to remember my son for all the good things he did in his 29 years," said Johnson.

Both will attend the event at the Church of the Messiah. They said the support is what is needed to help mothers like them know they are not alone.

"For those moms, who felt like they couldn't make it another step, they couldn't get up and curl their hair, they couldn't put on their pretty outfit again because I had those days. This event is for them," said Williams.

"It takes years, it takes a lifetime, you never get over losing your child," said Johnson. "People need to understand you have to really reach out and be there."

The event will be held at the Church of Messiah from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.