Mother says mental health coverage gaps in Michigan threaten safety

MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "It's preventable. This is preventable, and no one's helping prevent it," said Cam Romanelli, the mother of a child in a mental health crisis.

Romanelli, an adoptive single mother of four siblings now ages 10 through 15, says one of her children is putting lives in danger because of aggressive mental health issues that are continuing to get worse.

"He broke his doors. He put holes in the walls, like one-foot by one-foot holes in the walls. Broke his door off the hinges. Smashed the dresser. Smashed the TV gaming centers. Everything downstairs," Romanelli said.

Through HealthWest, the community mental health provider in Muskegon, her son has been hospitalized for mental health evaluations, but ultimately Romanelli says he is always sent home.

Just as predicted, Romanelli says his behavior became worse. She says he broke a window in a fit of rage, and the following day acted out even more.

She says her son wasn't taken to the hospital at that time. He wound up in juvenile detention, and in a few weeks, he could be returned home.

The mental health resource officer through HealthWest, known as the wraparound services coordinator, told Romanelli they will not support residential treatment.

"My understanding is that CMH Community Mental Health is pushing for him to return home," said Romanelli. "They will not recommend residential for him. I don't understand why. I don't agree with it. But they've made it very clear. They will not recommend residential for him. Their job is to keep them in the community."

Here's what Romanelli had to say when asked about the understanding of the safety plan:

"It's a box. They have to check. But there's an aim if we give him a visual chart, then you'll know what he has to do all day, and then he'll just magically not act out. I was texting in a group chat - the HealthWest workers, his therapist, and wraparound - and wraparound suggested turning on his favorite movie and seeing if he recognizes it and would come upstairs, which is kind of silly. I don't feel like any safety plan we've done has actually made me or my family feel any safer. The same plan centers around, and it involves, him using coping skills such as deep breathing. He doesn't use coping skills. He refuses to, so it's not realistic," said Romanelli.

Romanelli says that should her son be released and she refuses to take him home, her understanding is that CPS would then get involved and remove all of her children since that would be neglect.

The other children in the home are all scared due to this situation with their brother.

"They're scared," said Romanelli. "It's their brother, and they love him, but they're also terrified of him coming home. My 10-year-old was asking me in the car the other day, what happens if we come home and Chase has killed you? What do I do to keep my younger sister safe?"

The main issue Romanelli is having is that no one is listening to her concerns.

"This is the issue I'm having is no one is hearing what I'm saying," said Romanelli. "I feel it's a safety concern for the community. He's talked about school shootings. He's talked about shooting up the neighborhood. The schools had to implement a safety plan that they pat search him daily. So when I had relayed all of this to the school, and that I have concerns, they said he has been obsessed with school shootings. It's been documented, like the vice principal had called me over a year ago and said he's talking to other kids about school shootings."

CBS News Detroit contacted Fruitport Middle School's principal Monte Kelly with Romanelli copied providing permission for us to speak to confirm the pat down safety plan and to find out whether other parents are aware that one parent is saying their student is threatening to hurt others. The principal responded and said they are unable to comment on student records.

"I don't know what to do. Like, I don't feel like there is any adequate safety plan. He's using glass out of a broken window. Like he's using metal bars. He breaks off his shells. Like, how do I keep me or the other kids safe when he is so adamant? Someone is going to get hurt or die."

To get a better idea of the safety plan, HealthWest was also contacted for an interview.

Once again with said Romanelli copied giving her permission for discussion, Gary Ridley the communications and advocacy coordinator replied saying HIPAA prevents them from disclosing if someone is receiving services through HealthWest or sharing information on any services they may receive.

However, Ridley did say to learn more about wraparound services, to check out section 3.29 of the Michigan Medicaid provider manual.

According to that manual, children will be provided "highly individualized planning processes facilitated by specialized support coordinators."

"I just don't feel like I just have to wait till someone dies to get home help. It's very reactive and that proactive he needs help. He needs help," said Romanelli.