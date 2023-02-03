Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks.

"I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said.

Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park.

In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale.

Update #3: The victims in this homicide investigation have been positively identified by investigators. They are:

Armani Kelly, Male, Oscoda

Montoya Givens, Male, Detroit

Dante Wicker, Male, Melvindale

We offer our condolences to their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MvvoxQ4ahr — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 3, 2023

"I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and I want to go home," Kemp said.

"It is reality and part of me it's relief and the other part of me is I felt so much anger and remorse and so much emotion," she added.

Kelly, Wicker and Givens went missing on the night of January 21.

According to police, the men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot in Detroit, but the show was canceled and the men hadn't been seen or heard from since.

In the days following Kelly's disappearance, Kemp tracked her son's vehicle to three different locations in Warren.

An investigation led to the discovery of Kelly's car on Jan. 28 in Warren. The juvenile who was behind the wheel was arrested and arraigned for being in possession of the vehicle.

Kelly's finance said she was devastated when she learned three bodies were discovered Thursday evening in Highland Park.

"I just keeping thinking I'm going to be able to see him again but I'm not," Taylor Perrin said.

Kemp is now waiting for police to release Kelly's body so she can finally lay him to rest.

"And I want to take him home to Lansing and lay him next to my parents. I just need help doing that, I want to do it yesterday, but I know there is a timeline," Kemp said.

Police say an investigation is ongoing as the cause of death and motive are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-Speak Up or 855-MICH-TIP.