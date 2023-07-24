Mother killed, 2 kids injured in crash on Lapeer Road in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A mother was killed, and her two daughters were injured in a crash in Auburn Hills Friday.

At about 11:27 a.m. on Friday, July 21, Auburn Hills police and fire were dispatched to Lapeer Road (M-24), south of Harmon Road, after witnesses reported a rollover crash in which a person was ejected from the vehicle.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that a 36-year-old Oakland Township man, driving a 2021 white Ford F-150, was trying to turn onto southbound Lapeer Road from a median turn-around. The truck pulled out and struck a 2002 tan Cadillac Escalade traveling on southbound Lapeer Road.

The driver of the Cadillac Escalade, a 43-year-old Pontiac woman, lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the median onto northbound Lapeer Road and rolled over, according to police. The woman was ejected. Her two daughters, a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old, were in the vehicle and injured in the crash.

The three individuals were taken to a local hospital. The mother suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The children sustained injuries but are expected to be okay.

The driver in the F-150 was not injured. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation and that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.