Vodka tops list of the most popular Costco items in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Costco is a warehouse retail store that attracts millions of cardholders by offering good deals and bulk buying. Customers often discover new products from seeing other people's hauls on social media.

Whether it's a new household cleaning product, a snack from the frozen food section, or even some leggings from the clothing section, customers seem eager to try the latest Costco finds.

If you're interested in taking a peek into someone else's cart, CouponBirds has a list of the most popular Costco items in each state.

The online coupon aggregation website used popular hashtags, posts and other social media metrics related to Costco to determine the store's most popular products.

Here are the favorite Costco products in Michigan

Kirkland French Vodka

Sanders Small Batch Wonders Sea Salt Caramel

Kirkland Maple Syrup

Woozoo Globe Fan

Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers

Costco Gas

Other key findings about favorite Costco products

The majority, 19 out of 30, of Costco's most popular items are the store's own Kirkland brand, and Kirkland paper towels are the top product in the U.S.

The Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells are the top product in Georgia, Mississippi, New York and Ohio.

Three products were just behind the mac and cheese in popularity and were the top items in three states. Those items include the following:

Trident Fish Sticks (Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington)

Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers (Kentucky, Montana and Nebraska)

Kirkland Prosecco (Arizona, California and Illinois)