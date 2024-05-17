Michigan's most popular baby names in 2023

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Olivia, Noah, Liam and Emma continue to top the list of the most popular baby names nationally and right here in Michigan, according to 2023 data from the Social Security Administration.

Data shows that Olivia and Liam were America's favorite names again, for the fifth year in a row, but weren't No. 1 here in Michigan.

Noah was the No. 1 baby name for boys and Charlotte for girls in Michigan. Here are the rest of the popular names in the state, along with how many babies received those names in 2023:

Top 10 Boy Names in Michigan:

Noah (454) Oliver (448) Henry (408) Theodore (406) Liam (379) Jack (341) Elijah (327) Hudson (324) Levi (318) James (304)

Top 10 Girl Names in Michigan:

Charlotte (428) Amelia (392) Olivia (368) Sophia (336) Emma (311) Ava (287) Harper (281) Evelyn (268) Eleanor (242) Nora (237)

For girls, Nora, Isla, Aurora and Amelia continue to climb the list in popularity in Michigan, with Maverick, Hudson and Carter among the names growing in popularity for boys.