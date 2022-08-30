More than 400,000 customers lose power in Michigan, Indiana

More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour (96 kilometers per hour) raked the region.

As of noon Tuesday, DTE Energy reported more than 260,000 customers were still without power in southeastern Michigan, while Consumers Energy reported more than 113,000 customers without service. According to the National Weather Service, officials determined it was straight-line winds that caused the damage to most areas.

For the latest DTE Power Outages, click here. For the latest Consumers Energy Outages, click here.

The National Weather Service said tree branches and power lines fell while winds gusted as high as 58 mph (93 kilometers per hour) at Battle Creek Executive Airport in Michigan and 60 mph (96 kilometers per hour) in Huntington, southwest of Fort Wayne.