More than 2.5 million daffodils blooming in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Nothing says spring like a field of daffodils.

Just in time for National Gardening Day on Friday, 2.5 million daffodils are now blooming in Detroit. The next two weeks are considered peak time for daffodils.

The project is part of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's mission to create a city of beauty.

An estimated 60,000 bulbs will be planted in newly-renovated Roosevelt Park in Detroit, and this fall, 500,000 more daffodils are expected to be planted during a 20-day window in October and November.