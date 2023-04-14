Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 2.5 million daffodils blooming in Detroit

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

More than 2.5 million daffodils blooming in Detroit
More than 2.5 million daffodils blooming in Detroit 00:33

(CBS DETROIT) - Nothing says spring like a field of daffodils. 

Just in time for National Gardening Day on Friday, 2.5 million daffodils are now blooming in Detroit. The next two weeks are considered peak time for daffodils. 

The project is part of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's mission to create a city of beauty. 

An estimated 60,000 bulbs will be planted in newly-renovated Roosevelt Park in Detroit, and this fall, 500,000 more daffodils are expected to be planted during a 20-day window in October and November. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.