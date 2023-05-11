More than 1,000 athletes compete in Macomb County Special Olympics

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a very special day in Macomb County on Wednesday.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Olympics were held at Macomb Community College in Warren.

"It's just a great event, if you've never been able to see Special Olympics, this is a great opportunity to see everyone participate and have fun and doing what they love," said Nicole Lambert, Area Director for the Special Olympics Michigan.

Lambert said she couldn't be happier for the more than 1,000 athletes competing from Macomb County school districts.

"It's almost surreal, that we're back and they get to see everybody and everybody has that enjoyment and they've missed it - being able to be out here and competing with their friends," Lambert said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel was one of the many volunteers overseeing events like track and field, javelin, bocce ball and other events.

"Once these competitions begin, you're going to feel it, that's why I keep coming back year after year because it really does bring out the best in people"

Nick Megge won a medal in horseshoes. Megge was excited after hitting three ringers in a row.

Megge's mom Debbie is so thankful her son has these events to compete in every year.

"It helps with inclusion, it helps with friendships, socialization, following rules Makes me feel good he has this to do," she said.

Wednesday's event was a regional competition for the Special Olympics Michigan. Winners will have a chance to move on to the state finals this summer.

"Everyone here that competes has that opportunity to go to state games, which is at Central Michigan (University)," Lambert said.