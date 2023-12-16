More illnesses due to contaminated cantaloupe, CDC says

(CBS DETROIT) - It's been a few weeks now since a recall was sent out about cantaloupes.

There are now 302 cases of salmonella in 42 states, the CDC announced Friday.

Three people have died, in addition to the now six dead, in Canada, according to officials.

The packaged cantaloupes were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Trader Joe's, and other stores.

The CDC said not to eat pre-cut cantaloupe if you do not know the brand.