More health systems across Michigan moving to optional masking

(CBS DETROIT) - More and more health systems across Michigan are making masking optional, and that trend will continue to grow in the coming days.

As of Thursday, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is not requiring employees or visitors to wear masks. On Friday, Munson Healthcare, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Henry Ford Health and Corewell Health will do the same.

Corewell Health says the move will benefit patients, families and employees.

"One of the big motivations for us is that the masking was detracting from our patient experience and our team members experience. said Dr. Ben Schwartz, president of Corewell Health East. "It's hard to ignore for many of us that we would go to sporting events and be out in public places and not have to wear masks but then have to wear masks at the workplace. I think it was time. I'm super excited to take this next step forward."

It is still important to check with your doctor's clinic about their policies.