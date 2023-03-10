Monster Jam revving up engines at Ford Field this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Trucks will be revving up their engines at Ford Field this weekend for the annual Monster Jam event.

Drivers will be tearing up the dirt competing in three intense competitions, with one of competitions being judged by fans in the stands.

Organizers say fans can expect to see trucks doing all sorts of tricks and jumps.

Monster truck driver Camden Murphy says these vehicles weigh up to 12,000 pounds with 1,500 horsepower.

Murphy says Monster Jam is always an unforgettable experience, especially when he's behind the wheel of well-known monster truck "Bakugan Dragonoid."

"It's like riding in a rollercoaster but times ten. I mean you're jumping 30, 40, 50 feet in the air doing big crazy jumps, back flips, wild things…it's unlike anything," said Murphy.

The event is happening March 11-12 at Ford Field. Organizers say tickets are selling out fast.

For more information, visit here.