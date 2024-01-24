Monroe woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old woman is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced.

The crash happened on the morning of Jan. 22 on Newport Road, west of Canterberry Lane in Berlin Township, deputies said.

Somer C. Nicholson, of Monroe, was walking eastbound in the westbound lane of Newport Road near the roadway fog line, the sheriffs office said.

She was then hit by a westbound vehicle that fled the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Nicholson was found in a northside ditch on Newport Road by a passing driver. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition, deputies said.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website.