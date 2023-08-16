Monroe Public Safety Department needs your help in naming new therapy dog

Monroe Public Safety Department needs your help in naming new therapy dog

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe Pubic Safety Department is excited to introduce its newest therapy dog, a 12-week-old goldendoodle, and the department needs your help in naming the adorable pup.

The dog will work alongside School Resource Officer Josh Sawdy in Monroe Public Schools and the community.

The city of Monroe says the "pup's calm and gentle nature makes him well-suited for interacting with people and assisting in crisis intervention situations, community outreach events and any time a comforting presence is needed."

The goldendoodle was provided by Michigan Doodle Rescue Connect's K9's 4 Blue program.

Voters have three name options to choose from: Bear, Buddy and Shadow.

Voting ends Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the goldendoodle and to cast your vote, visit here.