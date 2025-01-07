Police to undergo training at River Raisin National Battlefield Park site in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police activity will be seen this week in a national park site in Monroe as officers conduct training at a soon-to-be demolished building.

The Monroe Public Safety Department made the announcement Monday in a Facebook post. The activity is taking place in the older, original section of River Raisin National Battlefield Park on East Elm Avenue just west of Interstate 75's Exit 14.

While that area remains part of the battlefield park with its pavilion, historical markers, picnic area and trails, the visitor center itself relocated in 2023 a half-mile away to the city of Monroe's former ice arena on North Dixie Highway. The original visitor center, which opened when the park was under the jurisdiction of the Monroe County Parks and Recreation Department, is scheduled to be demolished, as has already happened to some of the former homes along the area of Elm Avenue and Detroit Avenue.

"Before the demolition, the River Raisin National Battlefield Park has graciously allowed us to utilize the building for training. Using these buildings provides an excellent platform for City Police Officers to train in more realistic conditions," the Monroe Public Safety Department said.

The National Park Service took over the site in 2010.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park relates the stories of the War of 1812 impact in the area that was then called French Town, but is now known as Monroe. The two battles there during January 1813, involving American, British Canadians and Native American forces, are considered the greatest defeat of American forces during that war.