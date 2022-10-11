Monroe monument vandalized by Detroit residents, one still at large

Early Tuesday morning officers from Monroe Public Safety Department were dispatched to the area of West Elm Ave. and North Monroe St., on reports of three people vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument.

When officers arrived they found three suspects wearing dark colored clothing and one holding a spray paint can. The suspects fled the scene on foot but two were caught after units converged the area. The third suspect, whose identity is unknown, is still at large.

The first suspect was identified as a 29-year-old female from Detroit, MI and the second subject was identified as a 32-year-old female, also from the Detroit, MI. Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing. Arraignment is expected to be held today.

The vandalism to the monument has been cleaned up and removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det./Captain Tyler Dickerson at 734.243.7524.