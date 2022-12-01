Monroe Middle School closed Thursday due to bomb threat

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Monroe Middle School is closed Thursday, a day after the school was evacuated due to a reported bomb threat.

Classes are canceled at the middle school, and staff will use the day to meet, debrief, and prepare to support students when school resumes on Friday, said Andrew Shaw, interim superintendent of Monroe Public School, in a letter posted on Facebook.

In addition to this, all athletic practices have been canceled for Thursday, Dec. 1.

that students will be able to pick up any of their belongings left at the school on Friday.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement at Monroe Middle School for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

This comes after a students and staff were evacuated from the middle school due to a bomb threat made on Wednesday, Nov. 30