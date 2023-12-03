Monroe man arrested after high-speed chase

RAISINVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Monroe was arrested after fleeing from deputies on Dec. 3 in Raisinville Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident started close to 5 p.m. when a deputy saw a gray Kia Forte driving fast eastbound along South Custer Road.

A traffic stop was initiated but the driver didn't stop and started passing other vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle continued eastbound along South Custer Road, onto northbound Cherry Road.

When reaching Dixon Road, the driver circled the area roadways multiple times before entering a private residential driveway in the 6400 block of Dixon Road, deputies said.

The suspect was then taken into custody and is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7728.