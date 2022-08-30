Monroe girl, 14, electrocuted after accidentally touching downed power line

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old girl in Monroe has been electrocuted after accidentally touching a fallen electrical line in Monroe during the storms that happened Monday evening.

The incident happened at about 7:41 p.m. in the 1400 block of Peters Street.

According to the Monroe Public Safety Department, when they arrived at the scene, they found the girl still in contact with the energized electrical line that had fallen during the storm.

DTE Energy crews were contacted and disconnected the power lines.

Once officials could safely attend to the victim, they learned that she had succumbed to her injuries.

Police say after investigating they learned that the victim lived at the residence.

In addition to this, they learned that the girl had been walking in her backyard with a friend because they believed they smelled a bonfire, and she reached for what she thought was a stick, but it was a downed power line.

The family of the victim were on the scene of the incident.

Police continue to investigate.