Monroe County Sheriff's Office warns of scammer impersonating law enforcement

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of a scammer pretending to be a member of law enforcement and threatening arrests.

The sheriff's office says it received calls on Dec. 11 about someone contacting residents, saying that they missed a court hearing or there was a warrant for their arrest. The scammer would then demand payment through various payment options.

Authorities offer the following tips when receiving a suspicious call:

Take time to stop and think. Scammers typically sound urgent to pressure you.

Call someone you trust or the police for an opinion about the call.

Do not send any money, gift cards or wire transfer payments. Government entities do not require or request payment over the telephone.

Any Monroe County resident who received a similar call can contact the county's central dispatch at 734-243-7070. Residents living outside of the county can call their local police department or sheriff's office.