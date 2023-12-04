Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrests man, 27, in attempted home invasion

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old Monroe man was arrested in connection to an attempted home invasion that happened overnight, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 1:19 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a report about an unknown person trying to get into a home in the 9000 block of Olde Hickory Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the homeowner woke up when he heard banging sounds on his front door. The sheriff's office says the homeowner opened the door and the suspect then spit in his face.

After that, the suspect tried to kick and push his way into the residence, but the homeowner was able to keep him out.

When walking away from the home, the suspect slashed the tires on the homeowner's car that was parked in the driveway.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, who has been identified as a 27-year-old Monroe man, walking in the roadway in the area. As they tried to take the suspect into custody, he became combative and resisted arrest. His name has not been released until he is arraigned.

He was taken to the the Monroe County Jail, where he is lodged on the charges of attempted home invasion, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7534.