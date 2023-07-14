Monroe County issues over 20 tickets to drivers using cellphones

(CBS DETROIT) - Monroe County is cracking down on drivers who are using their cellphones behind the wheel, in defiance of a new state law.

Under the new hands-free driving law that went into effect on June 30, drivers, including those behind the wheel of commercial vehicles and school buses, cannot hold a cellphone, even when stopped at a traffic light.

Deputies in Monroe County spent two Fridays in search of drivers with their hands on their phones, on June 30 and July 7.

Officials said they targeted Bedford and Frenchtown Townships due to their higher traffic volumes. In all, they made 41 traffic stops and issued 22 tickets. Four tickets were also written for other traffic offenses, while 15 drivers were let off with a warning.

In a release, the Sheriff's Office prompted more similar crackdowns to come, saying "The goal is to reduce traffic crashes resulting in death and serious injuries."